Real-Time Update: Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen a -6.07% decrease in the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a 52.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.99% for ACLS stock, with a simple moving average of 50.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACLS is $145.33, which is $19.99 above the current price. The public float for ACLS is 32.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACLS on April 07, 2023 was 633.43K shares.

ACLS) stock’s latest price update

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 126.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $150 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLS reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for ACLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.99. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 57.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from PUMA MARY G, who sale 24,797 shares at the price of $124.98 back on Feb 13. After this action, PUMA MARY G now owns 361,605 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $3,099,064 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $127.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 10,625 shares at $1,524,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.