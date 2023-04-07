Real-Time Update: Avnet Inc. (AVT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, AVT stock has gone down by -2.68%, with a monthly decline of -3.63% and a quarterly surge of 4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Avnet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for AVT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avnet Inc. (AVT) is $47.00, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for AVT is 90.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVT on April 07, 2023 was 589.88K shares.

AVT) stock’s latest price update

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 43.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVT reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for AVT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

AVT Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.44. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from Liguori Thomas, who sale 24,221 shares at the price of $45.03 back on Aug 18. After this action, Liguori Thomas now owns 30,066 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,090,623 using the latest closing price.

Liguori Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Avnet Inc., sale 24,221 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Liguori Thomas is holding 54,287 shares at $1,063,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 17.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avnet Inc. (AVT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.