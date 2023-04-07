Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for QSI is $5.00, which is $3.42 above than the current price. The public float for QSI is 96.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of QSI on April 07, 2023 was 706.30K shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI’s stock has seen a -4.24% decrease for the week, with a -11.73% drop in the past month and a -9.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for Quantum-Si incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for QSI stock, with a simple moving average of -38.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at -17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6710. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -30.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.