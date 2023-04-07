Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)’s stock price has increased by 5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 11.93. however, the company has experienced a 16.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is $14.00, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for QTRX is 34.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTRX on April 07, 2023 was 320.19K shares.

QTRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has seen a 16.41% increase in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a -0.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.82% for QTRX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on August 15th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTRX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for QTRX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QTRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

QTRX Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX rose by +16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DOYLE MICHAEL A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, DOYLE MICHAEL A now owns 48,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $152,418 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corporation, purchase 105,000 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 185,823 shares at $1,095,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.