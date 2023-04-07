Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for PRVA is $39.53, which is $11.23 above the current price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on April 07, 2023 was 709.89K shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 27.77. however, the company has experienced a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRVA’s Market Performance

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.72% decline in the past month and a 31.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for PRVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for PRVA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PRVA Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 21.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Mehrotra Parth, who sale 23,676 shares at the price of $28.08 back on Apr 04. After this action, Mehrotra Parth now owns 97,391 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $664,822 using the latest closing price.

Morris Matthew Shawn, the Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 7,076 shares at $28.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Morris Matthew Shawn is holding 121,739 shares at $198,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.