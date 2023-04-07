Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) is above average at 26.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is $86.00, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for POWI is 56.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POWI on April 07, 2023 was 374.31K shares.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 78.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POWI’s Market Performance

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has experienced a -6.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.05% drop in the past month, and a 9.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for POWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.73% for POWI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $66 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWI reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for POWI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to POWI, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

POWI Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.83. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from BALAKRISHNAN BALU, who sale 9,765 shares at the price of $80.66 back on Apr 04. After this action, BALAKRISHNAN BALU now owns 594,559 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $787,644 using the latest closing price.

NAYYAR SANDEEP, the Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc., sale 1,933 shares at $81.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that NAYYAR SANDEEP is holding 99,505 shares at $157,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +26.24. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.

In a nutshell, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.