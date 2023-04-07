Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 89.27. but the company has seen a 1.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Post to Buy Pet Food Brands From J.M. Smucker for $1.2 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Right Now?

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for POST is 53.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POST on April 07, 2023 was 445.75K shares.

POST’s Market Performance

POST’s stock has seen a 1.43% increase for the week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month and a -3.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for Post Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for POST stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POST reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for POST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to POST, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

POST Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.27. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw 0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from SKARIE DAVID P, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $89.74 back on Mar 07. After this action, SKARIE DAVID P now owns 42,518 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $224,355 using the latest closing price.

GRAY DIEDRE J, the EVP, GC & CAO, SECY of Post Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $94.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that GRAY DIEDRE J is holding 69,467 shares at $943,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.70. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc. (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 187.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 53.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Post Holdings Inc. (POST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.