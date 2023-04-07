Pool Corporation (POOL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is above average at 17.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.

The public float for POOL is 37.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POOL on April 07, 2023 was 429.07K shares.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL)’s stock price has increased by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 321.82. however, the company has experienced a -2.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Pool Corp. Can Regain Buoyancy

POOL’s Market Performance

POOL’s stock has fallen by -2.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly rise of 7.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Pool Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for POOL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $415 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POOL reach a price target of $408. The rating they have provided for POOL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to POOL, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

POOL Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $337.12. In addition, Pool Corporation saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from HOUSEY HART MELANIE, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $384.01 back on Aug 12. After this action, HOUSEY HART MELANIE now owns 10,721 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $960,033 using the latest closing price.

Arvan Peter D, the President/CEO of Pool Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $387.08 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Arvan Peter D is holding 61,825 shares at $193,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Equity return is now at value 61.60, with 19.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pool Corporation (POOL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.