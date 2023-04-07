PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNM is 0.42.

The public float for PNM is 84.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNM on April 07, 2023 was 652.54K shares.

PNM) stock’s latest price update

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 48.90.

PNM’s Market Performance

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.73% decline in the past month and a -0.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.61% for PNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for PNM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PNM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50.30 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNM reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for PNM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to PNM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

PNM Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, PNM Resources Inc. saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PNM

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.