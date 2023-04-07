Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 30.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is $39.57, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for PHR is 50.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHR on April 07, 2023 was 417.49K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stock saw a decrease of -1.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.47% for Phreesia Inc. (PHR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for PHR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PHR, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PHR Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.39. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Smith Mark Douglas, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $30.77 back on Apr 03. After this action, Smith Mark Douglas now owns 16,112 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $215,367 using the latest closing price.

VanDuyn Amy Beth, the SVP, Human Resources of Phreesia Inc., sale 2,978 shares at $30.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that VanDuyn Amy Beth is holding 96,481 shares at $91,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -62.71. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -42.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.