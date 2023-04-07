Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PECO is $35.88, which is $3.79 above the current price. The public float for PECO is 116.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PECO on April 07, 2023 was 603.78K shares.

PECO) stock’s latest price update

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 31.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PECO’s Market Performance

PECO’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly rise of 3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for PECO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PECO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

PECO Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PECO starting from Massey Paul, who sale 9,600 shares at the price of $31.42 back on Nov 21. After this action, Massey Paul now owns 10,439 shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc., valued at $301,632 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.38. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.