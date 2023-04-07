PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PETS is at 0.66.

The public float for PETS is 20.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.74% of that float. The average trading volume for PETS on April 07, 2023 was 460.74K shares.

PETS) stock’s latest price update

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 15.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PETS’s Market Performance

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has seen a -3.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.25% decline in the past month and a -14.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for PETS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for PETS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $32 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PETS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PETS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PETS Trading at -17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+27.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 121.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.