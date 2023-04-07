Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) has gone up by 8.19% for the week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month and a 30.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.45% for PBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.34% for PBT stock, with a simple moving average of 28.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is 22.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBT is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is $13.00, The public float for PBT is 41.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On April 07, 2023, PBT’s average trading volume was 169.80K shares.

PBT stock's latest price update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 26.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PBT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 12th of the previous year 2008.

PBT Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBT rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, Permian Basin Royalty Trust saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Permian Basin Royalty Trust stands at +98.31. The total capital return value is set at 16,941.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16,941.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.