PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 60.38. but the company has seen a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is above average at 7.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is $72.57, which is $12.91 above the current market price. The public float for PFSI is 29.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFSI on April 07, 2023 was 404.58K shares.

PFSI’s Market Performance

PFSI’s stock has seen a 2.32% increase for the week, with a -3.20% drop in the past month and a 1.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for PFSI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFSI reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for PFSI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PFSI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

PFSI Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.96. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw 5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from SPECTOR DAVID, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $59.71 back on Apr 04. After this action, SPECTOR DAVID now owns 420,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $895,713 using the latest closing price.

Hendry Gregory L, the MD, Chief Accounting Officer of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 2,018 shares at $57.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Hendry Gregory L is holding 47,182 shares at $116,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.92 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.16. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.