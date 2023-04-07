Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has seen a -4.44% decrease in the past week, with a 0.70% gain in the past month, and a 2.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for PCTY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for PCTY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is above average at 110.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is $274.94, which is $90.44 above the current market price. The public float for PCTY is 40.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCTY on April 07, 2023 was 483.59K shares.

PCTY) stock’s latest price update

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 187.59. However, the company has experienced a -4.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $245 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCTY reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for PCTY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PCTY, setting the target price at $294 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PCTY Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.02. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corporation saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Glenn Ryan, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $177.46 back on Mar 15. After this action, Glenn Ryan now owns 21,651 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation, valued at $221,825 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation, sale 32,689 shares at $187.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 10,309,423 shares at $6,132,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+65.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corporation stands at +10.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.22. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.