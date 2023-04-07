Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has gone down by -5.70% for the week, with a 0.41% rise in the past month and a 7.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.23% for PYCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for PYCR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Right Now?

The average price recommended by analysts for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is $33.19, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for PYCR is 174.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. On April 07, 2023, PYCR’s average trading volume was 478.46K shares.

PYCR) stock’s latest price update

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 24.58. However, the company has experienced a -5.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYCR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PYCR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYCR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PYCR Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.27. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from Corr Jonathan, who sale 1,509 shares at the price of $24.81 back on Apr 04. After this action, Corr Jonathan now owns 22,817 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $37,438 using the latest closing price.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $25.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that MILLER SCOTT DAVID is holding 182,437 shares at $75,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.52 for the present operating margin

+41.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -27.86. The total capital return value is set at -11.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.