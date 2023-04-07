Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 26.73. However, the company has seen a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is 13.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is 1.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PDCO is 86.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On April 07, 2023, PDCO’s average trading volume was 682.91K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO’s stock has seen a 0.65% increase for the week, with a -1.52% drop in the past month and a -4.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for Patterson Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for PDCO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PDCO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PDCO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PDCO Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, who sale 9,443 shares at the price of $29.10 back on Dec 05. After this action, BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL now owns 6,442 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $274,808 using the latest closing price.

Zurbay Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 10,180 shares at $29.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Zurbay Donald is holding 78,032 shares at $301,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.