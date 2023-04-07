Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s (PCRX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has gone up by 4.36% for the week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month and a 8.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for PCRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for PCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Right Now?

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 144.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) is $63.67, which is $21.85 above the current market price. The public float for PCRX is 45.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCRX on April 07, 2023 was 552.39K shares.

PCRX) stock’s latest price update

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX)’s stock price has increased by 2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 40.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCRX, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PCRX Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.12. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from Brege Laura, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $40.72 back on Apr 03. After this action, Brege Laura now owns 10,147 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $285,040 using the latest closing price.

MOLLOY ANTHONY, the Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 546 shares at $38.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that MOLLOY ANTHONY is holding 19,450 shares at $20,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.