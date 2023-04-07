Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 85.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ORA is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ORA is $91.57, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for ORA is 55.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.77% of that float. The average trading volume for ORA on April 07, 2023 was 512.23K shares.

ORA’s Market Performance

ORA stock saw a decrease of -0.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.14% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for ORA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $105 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ORA, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

ORA Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.66. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc. saw -2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from ORIX CORP, who sale 562,500 shares at the price of $87.75 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORIX CORP now owns 6,676,077 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc., valued at $49,359,375 using the latest closing price.

ORIX CORP, the 10% Owner of Ormat Technologies Inc., sale 3,750,000 shares at $87.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ORIX CORP is holding 7,238,577 shares at $329,062,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.