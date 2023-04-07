Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has gone down by -3.26% for the week, with a -6.78% drop in the past month and a 41.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for OEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for OEC stock, with a simple moving average of 34.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Right Now?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67.

The public float for OEC is 59.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OEC was 529.96K shares.

OEC) stock’s latest price update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 24.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $31 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for OEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to OEC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

OEC Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.92. In addition, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. saw 39.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from Glajch Jeffrey, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $23.82 back on Mar 15. After this action, Glajch Jeffrey now owns 60,666 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., valued at $238,185 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Carlos, the Sr. VP Global Operations of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., purchase 3,800 shares at $23.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Quinones Carlos is holding 52,335 shares at $91,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stands at +5.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC), the company’s capital structure generated 220.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.81. Total debt to assets is 53.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.