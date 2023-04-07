Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 38.08. However, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Open Text Is Acquiring Email Encryption Company Zix at a Discount

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is 32.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is $44.50, which is $18.97 above the current market price. The public float for OTEX is 265.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On April 07, 2023, OTEX’s average trading volume was 734.61K shares.

OTEX’s Market Performance

OTEX stock saw an increase of 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.17% and a quarterly increase of 27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Open Text Corporation (OTEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for OTEX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTEX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for OTEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

OTEX Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.23. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw 28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+60.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +11.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corporation (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.61. Total debt to assets is 43.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.