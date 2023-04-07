Omnicell Inc. (OMCL): A Technical Analysis

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 599.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for OMCL is 44.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMCL on April 07, 2023 was 468.64K shares.

OMCL) stock’s latest price update

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 57.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OMCL’s Market Performance

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has experienced a 4.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.16% rise in the past month, and a 13.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for OMCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.22% for OMCL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $68 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMCL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

OMCL Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.09. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw 16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from Bauer Joanne B, who sale 13,115 shares at the price of $54.24 back on Mar 07. After this action, Bauer Joanne B now owns 28,096 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $711,333 using the latest closing price.

Seidelmann Scott Peter, the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of Omnicell Inc., sale 945 shares at $48.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Seidelmann Scott Peter is holding 29,788 shares at $45,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.