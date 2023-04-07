OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of OFG Bancorp (OFG) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a -16.13% drop in the past month, and a -12.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for OFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for OFG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) Right Now?

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OFG is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OFG is $32.75, which is $9.48 above the current price. The public float for OFG is 46.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFG on April 07, 2023 was 294.52K shares.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 23.57. but the company has seen a -1.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OFG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OFG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OFG reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for OFG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OFG, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

OFG Trading at -13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFG fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.57. In addition, OFG Bancorp saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFG starting from Colon Jorge, who sale 40,870 shares at the price of $29.76 back on Mar 03. After this action, Colon Jorge now owns 0 shares of OFG Bancorp, valued at $1,216,283 using the latest closing price.

Colon Jorge, the Director of OFG Bancorp, sale 30,000 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Colon Jorge is holding 40,870 shares at $904,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OFG Bancorp stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.20. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on OFG Bancorp (OFG), the company’s capital structure generated 5.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.96. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OFG Bancorp (OFG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.