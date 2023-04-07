Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPI is 1.24.

The public float for OPI is 47.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPI on April 07, 2023 was 549.68K shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 11.90. However, the company has seen a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OPI’s Market Performance

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has experienced a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.80% drop in the past month, and a -20.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for OPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for OPI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at -21.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -19.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.19. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPI starting from Talley Mark A., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $19.81 back on May 11. After this action, Talley Mark A. now owns 400 shares of Office Properties Income Trust, valued at $7,924 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.