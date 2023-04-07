Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for OCUL is 76.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OCUL was 1.50M shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has increased by 4.88 compared to its previous closing price of 4.92.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.35% and a quarterly rise of 62.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $15 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCUL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for OCUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

OCUL Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 83.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who sale 19,669 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 446,281 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $83,397 using the latest closing price.

Notman Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 6,476 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Notman Donald is holding 139,387 shares at $27,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -125.10, with -42.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.