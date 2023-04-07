Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.51. However, the company has seen a 0.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NAD is also noteworthy at 0.37.

The public float for NAD is 233.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of NAD on April 07, 2023 was 617.00K shares.

NAD’s Market Performance

NAD’s stock has seen a 0.53% increase for the week, with a 2.59% rise in the past month and a -1.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.88% for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for NAD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.57% for the last 200 days.

NAD Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAD rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAD starting from Siffermann William A, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $11.43 back on Mar 30. After this action, Siffermann William A now owns 424 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $1,143 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAD

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.