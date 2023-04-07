Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for NMZ is 105.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMZ on April 07, 2023 was 357.87K shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMZ’s Market Performance

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) has experienced a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.61% rise in the past month, and a 4.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for NMZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for NMZ stock, with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

NMZ Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMZ rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMZ starting from TOTH TERENCE J, who purchase 2,370 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 28. After this action, TOTH TERENCE J now owns 4,208 shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, valued at $25,999 using the latest closing price.

MOSCHNER ALBIN F, the Trustee of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, purchase 1,500 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MOSCHNER ALBIN F is holding 1,500 shares at $18,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.