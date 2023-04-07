Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NRIX is 45.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRIX on April 07, 2023 was 336.95K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX)’s stock price has increased by 6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 8.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX’s stock has risen by 8.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.98% and a quarterly drop of -11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for NRIX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NRIX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

NRIX Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,412 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Jan 30. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 23,009 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,633 using the latest closing price.

van Houte Hans, the Chief Financial Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 924 shares at $11.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that van Houte Hans is holding 76,765 shares at $10,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.