Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 40.00. however, the company has experienced a 2.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/06/22 that Nu Skin Faces New Troubles in China

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is 19.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUS is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is $40.25, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for NUS is 48.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On April 07, 2023, NUS’s average trading volume was 520.01K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

NUS’s stock has seen a 2.91% increase for the week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month and a -6.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for NUS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NUS, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

NUS Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.38. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $39.29 back on Mar 27. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 62,393 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $78,580 using the latest closing price.

Hatchett Steven Keith, the Chief Product Officer of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 21,155 shares at $39.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Hatchett Steven Keith is holding 58,368 shares at $841,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.