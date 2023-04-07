NOW Inc. (DNOW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.47. However, the company has seen a -4.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Right Now?

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DNOW is $14.83, which is $4.89 above the current price. The public float for DNOW is 108.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNOW on April 07, 2023 was 799.35K shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stock saw a decrease of -4.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for NOW Inc. (DNOW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.48% for DNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DNOW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at -15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NOW Inc. (DNOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.