NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Stock Faces 2.11% Weekly Volatility

The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has gone up by 6.36% for the week, with a 6.65% rise in the past month and a 4.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for NWE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for NWE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is above average at 18.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) is $58.88, which is -$3.21 below the current market price. The public float for NWE is 57.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NWE on April 07, 2023 was 397.15K shares.

NWE) stock’s latest price update

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 59.99. but the company has seen a 6.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NWE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NWE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $46 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWE reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NWE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NWE, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

NWE Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWE rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.86. In addition, NorthWestern Corporation saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWE starting from HORSFALL JAN ROBERT, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $57.26 back on Mar 06. After this action, HORSFALL JAN ROBERT now owns 4,375 shares of NorthWestern Corporation, valued at $160,328 using the latest closing price.

Ide Britt E, the Director of NorthWestern Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Ide Britt E is holding 11,201 shares at $86,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.80 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for NorthWestern Corporation stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on NorthWestern Corporation (NWE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.68. Total debt to assets is 35.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.