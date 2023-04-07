Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The public float for NDLS is 35.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NDLS was 176.83K shares.

NDLS) stock's latest price update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 4.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NDLS’s Market Performance

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a 0.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.84% decline in the past month and a -16.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for NDLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.67% for NDLS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $7 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDLS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NDLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NDLS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

NDLS Trading at -15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Mar 29. After this action, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. now owns 1,126,971 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $23,175 using the latest closing price.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P., the 10% Owner of Noodles & Company, purchase 100,000 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Mill Road Capital III, L.P. is holding 1,121,971 shares at $464,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.