New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is $13.20, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for NYMT is 90.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYMT on April 07, 2023 was 674.98K shares.

NYMT) stock’s latest price update

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.15. but the company has seen a 4.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT’s stock has risen by 4.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.94% and a quarterly drop of -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.59% for NYMT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYMT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

NYMT Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+29.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -70.63. The total capital return value is set at -4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.53. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.70. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.