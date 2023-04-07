Navigating the Volatility of The Bancorp Inc.’s (TBBK) Stock

In the past week, TBBK stock has gone down by -0.83%, with a monthly decline of -19.63% and a quarterly plunge of -4.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for The Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.21% for TBBK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Right Now?

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The public float for TBBK is 53.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBBK on April 07, 2023 was 414.43K shares.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)’s stock price has increased by 2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 26.80. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBBK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TBBK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBBK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBBK reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for TBBK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

TBBK Trading at -15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.61. In addition, The Bancorp Inc. saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Mielke Daniela, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $27.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Mielke Daniela now owns 20,830 shares of The Bancorp Inc., valued at $62,411 using the latest closing price.

Cohn Matthew, the Director of The Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $26.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Cohn Matthew is holding 118,725 shares at $53,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.07. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.00. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.