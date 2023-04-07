Navigating the Volatility of Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) Stock

In the past week, DSX stock has gone down by -0.78%, with a monthly decline of -19.45% and a quarterly surge of 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Diana Shipping Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for DSX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for DSX is 74.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSX on April 07, 2023 was 761.49K shares.

DSX) stock’s latest price update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DSX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

DSX Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.