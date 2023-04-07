National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) by analysts is $70.75, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for NFG is 90.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NFG was 551.91K shares.

NFG) stock’s latest price update

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 57.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NFG’s Market Performance

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has experienced a 0.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.85% drop in the past month, and a -4.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for NFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for NFG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFG

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFG reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for NFG stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to NFG, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

NFG Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.19. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFG starting from KRAEMER RONALD C, who sale 1,390 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 23. After this action, KRAEMER RONALD C now owns 45,995 shares of National Fuel Gas Company, valued at $97,306 using the latest closing price.

TANSKI RONALD J, the Director of National Fuel Gas Company, sale 42,555 shares at $69.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that TANSKI RONALD J is holding 311,900 shares at $2,976,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.89 for the present operating margin

+58.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Company stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 35.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.13. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 34.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.