Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, MYGN stock has gone up by 3.55%, with a monthly gain of 6.77% and a quarterly surge of 45.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Myriad Genetics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for MYGN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MYGN is also noteworthy at 1.83.

The public float for MYGN is 79.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume of MYGN on April 07, 2023 was 611.33K shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 23.26. However, the company has experienced a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Myriad Genetics Stock Is Jumping. Earnings Were Great.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYGN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MYGN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MYGN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MYGN Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.12. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 60.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Lambert Nicole, who sale 6,433 shares at the price of $23.48 back on Mar 27. After this action, Lambert Nicole now owns 240,506 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $151,047 using the latest closing price.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Riggsbee Richard Bryan is holding 337,885 shares at $338,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.