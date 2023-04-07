Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is above average at 5.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) is $105.00, which is $34.0 above the current market price. The public float for MLI is 55.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MLI on April 07, 2023 was 446.51K shares.

MLI) stock’s latest price update

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 67.23. However, the company has seen a -8.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MLI’s Market Performance

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has seen a -8.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.47% decline in the past month and a 12.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for MLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.41% for MLI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $55 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

MLI Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI fell by -8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.64. In addition, Mueller Industries Inc. saw 11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from Christopher Gregory L., who sale 4,112 shares at the price of $75.17 back on Mar 03. After this action, Christopher Gregory L. now owns 599,559 shares of Mueller Industries Inc., valued at $309,099 using the latest closing price.

Christopher Gregory L., the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Mueller Industries Inc., sale 507 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Christopher Gregory L. is holding 603,671 shares at $38,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.59 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries Inc. stands at +16.53. The total capital return value is set at 55.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.18. Equity return is now at value 41.80, with 31.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.