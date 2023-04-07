Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has gone down by -7.89% for the week, with a -29.49% drop in the past month and a 29.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.31% for MORF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.90% for MORF stock, with a simple moving average of 13.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MORF is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) is $65.00, which is $27.17 above the current market price. The public float for MORF is 31.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% of that float. On April 07, 2023, MORF’s average trading volume was 372.94K shares.

MORF) stock’s latest price update

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 34.79. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MORF reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MORF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MORF, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

MORF Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.20. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 28.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SCHEGERIN MARC, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, SCHEGERIN MARC now owns 17,074 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $2,250,050 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Bruce, the President of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Rogers Bruce is holding 116,192 shares at $400,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.