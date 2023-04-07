Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for MEG is 27.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. On April 07, 2023, MEG’s average trading volume was 229.55K shares.

MEG) stock’s latest price update

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 32.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MEG’s Market Performance

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has experienced a -6.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month, and a -30.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for MEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for MEG stock, with a simple moving average of -22.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MEG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

MEG Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.87. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw -26.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from PRICE JAMES K, who purchase 27,636 shares at the price of $36.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, PRICE JAMES K now owns 1,061,484 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., valued at $999,982 using the latest closing price.

PRESBY J THOMAS, the Director of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that PRESBY J THOMAS is holding 43,832 shares at $180,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.