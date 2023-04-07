Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is above average at 52.34x. The 36-month beta value for MPWR is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MPWR is $549.80, which is $78.94 above than the current price. The public float for MPWR is 45.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume of MPWR on April 07, 2023 was 513.26K shares.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 473.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR’s stock has fallen by -4.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.17% and a quarterly rise of 36.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.24% for MPWR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $475 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $435. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MPWR, setting the target price at $530 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

MPWR Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $488.52. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 33.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 11,100 shares at the price of $487.99 back on Apr 03. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,050,049 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $5,416,689 using the latest closing price.

Sciammas Maurice, the Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 4,360 shares at $487.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Sciammas Maurice is holding 200,974 shares at $2,127,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 23.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.