Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is 15.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOD is 2.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOD is 50.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On April 07, 2023, MOD’s average trading volume was 486.06K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 20.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOD’s Market Performance

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has seen a -8.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.55% decline in the past month and a -1.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for MOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.01% for MOD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $25 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

MOD Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.15. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Agen Brian Jon, who sale 3,248 shares at the price of $22.37 back on Mar 30. After this action, Agen Brian Jon now owns 110,329 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $72,668 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 13,379 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,287 shares at $335,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.