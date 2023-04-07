Model N Inc. (MODN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN)’s stock price has increased by 5.36 compared to its previous closing price of 32.47. but the company has seen a 2.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MODN is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MODN is $45.75, which is $12.65 above the current market price. The public float for MODN is 36.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume for MODN on April 07, 2023 was 392.05K shares.

MODN’s Market Performance

MODN stock saw an increase of 2.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.33% and a quarterly increase of -16.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Model N Inc. (MODN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for MODN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $43 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for MODN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to MODN, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

MODN Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.53. In addition, Model N Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Ederer John, who sale 10,823 shares at the price of $32.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, Ederer John now owns 166,878 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $347,310 using the latest closing price.

Gulati Manisha Shetty, the Director of Model N Inc., sale 445 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Gulati Manisha Shetty is holding 10,941 shares at $15,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -13.07. The total capital return value is set at -4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc. (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 113.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.07. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Model N Inc. (MODN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.