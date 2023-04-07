Merus N.V. (MRUS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for MRUS is 42.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRUS on April 07, 2023 was 276.48K shares.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 18.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRUS’s Market Performance

Merus N.V. (MRUS) has seen a 0.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.14% decline in the past month and a 16.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for MRUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for MRUS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRUS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRUS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRUS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MRUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MRUS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MRUS Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, Merus N.V. saw 18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Shuman Harry, who sale 168 shares at the price of $13.85 back on Dec 13. After this action, Shuman Harry now owns 3,517 shares of Merus N.V., valued at $2,327 using the latest closing price.

Shuman Harry, the VP Controller, PAO of Merus N.V., sale 575 shares at $15.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shuman Harry is holding 3,685 shares at $8,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-384.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Merus N.V. stands at -315.48. The total capital return value is set at -55.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.45. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Merus N.V. (MRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.17. Total debt to assets is 3.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Merus N.V. (MRUS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.