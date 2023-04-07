Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 116.44. however, the company has experienced a -0.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that The Housing Boom Could Last for a Decade. Buy These Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is above average at 4.26x. The 36-month beta value for MTH is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MTH is $133.00, which is $22.99 above than the current price. The public float for MTH is 35.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of MTH on April 07, 2023 was 444.76K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH stock saw an increase of -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.24% and a quarterly increase of 16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for MTH stock, with a simple moving average of 27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $129 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTH reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for MTH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to MTH, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

MTH Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.23. In addition, Meritage Homes Corporation saw 23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Lord Phillippe, who sale 5,400 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Lord Phillippe now owns 44,441 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation, valued at $594,000 using the latest closing price.

OPPEL RAYMOND, the Director of Meritage Homes Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $110.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that OPPEL RAYMOND is holding 10,000 shares at $551,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.35 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corporation stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.22. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.90. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.