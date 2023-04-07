Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has gone down by -3.40% for the week, with a -6.82% drop in the past month and a 0.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for MLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for MLM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is above average at 24.71x. The 36-month beta value for MLM is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MLM is $420.90, which is $83.65 above than the current price. The public float for MLM is 61.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of MLM on April 07, 2023 was 391.75K shares.

MLM) stock’s latest price update

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 337.06. however, the company has experienced a -3.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Martin Marietta Is a Stock for All Seasons

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $428 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MLM, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

MLM Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $338.45. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from COLE SUE W, who sale 1,685 shares at the price of $355.61 back on Nov 18. After this action, COLE SUE W now owns 21,155 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $599,196 using the latest closing price.

Mohr John P, the SVP – CIO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 0 shares at $321.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Mohr John P is holding 14,826 shares at $144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +13.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), the company’s capital structure generated 78.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 36.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.