MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 23.42.

Is It Worth Investing in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is $39.13, which is $15.36 above the current market price. The public float for MMYT is 47.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMYT on April 07, 2023 was 341.33K shares.

MMYT’s Market Performance

The stock of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month, and a -12.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for MMYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for MMYT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMYT reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for MMYT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MMYT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

MMYT Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMYT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.47. In addition, MakeMyTrip Limited saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.80 for the present operating margin

+10.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for MakeMyTrip Limited stands at -14.94. The total capital return value is set at -2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.13. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), the company’s capital structure generated 28.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.30. Total debt to assets is 18.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.