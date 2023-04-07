Make Informed Decisions with Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Stock Updates

In the past week, JKHY stock has gone up by 0.43%, with a monthly decline of -9.53% and a quarterly plunge of -14.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for JKHY stock, with a simple moving average of -18.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is above average at 30.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is $174.55, which is $29.09 above the current market price. The public float for JKHY is 72.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JKHY on April 07, 2023 was 610.65K shares.

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY)’s stock price has increased by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 147.17. However, the company has seen a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $184 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to JKHY, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

JKHY Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.42. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Kelly Laura G., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $145.29 back on Mar 14. After this action, Kelly Laura G. now owns 16,194 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $145,292 using the latest closing price.

Foss David B, the Board Chair & CEO of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $188.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Foss David B is holding 106,099 shares at $3,009,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

+41.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +18.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.15. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.76. Total debt to assets is 6.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.