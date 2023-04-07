Make Informed Decisions with Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Stock Updates

The stock of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has gone up by 4.06% for the week, with a 6.65% rise in the past month and a -6.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for BKH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for BKH stock, with a simple moving average of -5.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) Right Now?

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Black Hills Corporation (BKH) by analysts is $66.29, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for BKH is 64.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BKH was 512.06K shares.

BKH) stock’s latest price update

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 65.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BKH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BKH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKH reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for BKH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to BKH, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

BKH Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKH rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.93. In addition, Black Hills Corporation saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKH starting from Roberts Rebecca B, who sale 500 shares at the price of $73.62 back on May 20. After this action, Roberts Rebecca B now owns 6,445 shares of Black Hills Corporation, valued at $36,810 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Hills Corporation stands at +10.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Black Hills Corporation (BKH), the company’s capital structure generated 155.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.92. Total debt to assets is 48.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.