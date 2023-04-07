Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MDGL is also noteworthy at -0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDGL is $324.09, which is $65.59 above than the current price. The public float for MDGL is 13.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.83% of that float. The average trading volume of MDGL on April 07, 2023 was 407.18K shares.

MDGL) stock’s latest price update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL)’s stock price has increased by 4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 236.74. However, the company has experienced a 5.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MDGL’s Market Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has seen a 5.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.03% decline in the past month and a -8.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for MDGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for MDGL stock, with a simple moving average of 71.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDGL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDGL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $250 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MDGL, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

MDGL Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDGL rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.49. In addition, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDGL starting from Waltermire Robert E., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $274.42 back on Mar 01. After this action, Waltermire Robert E. now owns 5,667 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,372,081 using the latest closing price.

Waltermire Robert E., the Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $272.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Waltermire Robert E. is holding 5,667 shares at $1,360,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDGL

The total capital return value is set at -132.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.29. Equity return is now at value -270.10, with -123.00 for asset returns.

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.18. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.